Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Bluberi (or the "Company") today announced that it has promoted Mesa Whitehurst to the role of Senior Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. Mr. Whitehurst formerly served as Senior Vice President of Sales, East, for the Company.

"In 2020, I joined Bluberi for what I knew would be an unbelievable opportunity," said Whitehurst. "Since then, the role and company have far exceeded my hopes. This new role will be fun, challenging, and I look forward to continuing our goal of building the best sales team in the business. Thankful and appreciative to be surrounded by so many great people."

With the Company's expansion, the sales team's growth becomes vital for success. Bluberi recognizes that appointing someone like Mr. Whitehurst, who brings valuable sales experience, is the correct strategic decision. In his new role as the leader of the sales department, Mr. Whitehurst will oversee a talented and diverse team, ensuring effective management and driving the company towards its goals.

Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer, Casey Whalen, commented, "Mesa has demonstrated an elite level of leadership and expertise during his time in the gaming industry. I know that our team is excited for Mesa to continue to drive revenue growth for Bluberi while continuing to deliver value to our customers."

###

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi® is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with. We are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

Bluberi Media Contact: Dan Taylor, Brand Marketing Manager, dan.taylor@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167010