New community to serve as destination hub for professionals passionate about the development of high-quality, high-performing, and highly secure software

Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced the launch of ShiftSync, a new online community dedicated to quality engineering and open to all industry professionals interested in applying quality engineering best practices throughout the software development lifecycle.

ShiftSync is designed to foster a dynamic and engaging learning space for developers, testers, executives, and industry leaders, driving collaboration and lowering the quality engineering barrier to entry for the software development community. Members can ask questions, share ideas, learn new techniques, and connect with other quality champions and industry experts across industries and from around the world.

"At Tricentis, we know improving software quality is a growing priority for organizations," said Darren Beck, Chief Marketing Officer, Tricentis. "We want this community to be a resource for quality champions around the globe to enhance their overall software development lifecycle, including building high-functioning development teams, optimizing code writing, improving performance, and delivering secure and high-quality software."

Offering more than just content, the community invites members to earn points and badges by participating in challenges and missions led by industry experts to track their learning progress. Members can connect with peers via user groups and roundtables to build personal connections and knowledge. They can also be front row to hear Tricentis experts speak on latest innovations and best practices.

Bas Dijkstra, Independent Test Automation Consultant and Trainer on OnTestAutomation, a contributor to the ShiftSync community, said, "ShiftSync is a place where quality advocates can gather and share their viewpoints and learnings on testing, automation and quality engineering in a collaborative space. I can't wait to see what's in store for the future for ShiftSync and will keep a close eye on the exclusive resources that will be published in time."

