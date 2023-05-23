Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
23.05.2023 | 15:24
Shenzhen SIBIONICS Technology CO., LTD: Shenzhen SiBionics Co., Ltd. to apply for CE certification for SIBIONICS CGM

Benefits Hundreds of Millions of Diabetics

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen SiBionics Co., Ltd. has announced it is applying for CE certification, hoping to make SIBIONICS CGM benefit more diabetes patients and medical institutions, bringing them a better blood glucose monitoring experience, as well as refined and personalized health solutions, and contribute China's strength in health and peace.


In November 2021, an innovative technology medical company in China, Shenzhen SiBionics Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to as SiBionics), launched China's first all-in-one calibration-free CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) product - SIBIONICS CGM, which successfully demonstrated its innovation achievements in the field of medical devices.

SIBIONICS CGM can continuously monitor blood glucose 24 hours for 14 days, providing users with continuous, comprehensive, and reliable all-day blood glucose information. Instead of scanning the sensor, users can simply enable the SIBIONICS CGM APP to check blood glucose information and share it with doctors, families and friends who care about their health. Whenever hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia occurs, the APP will alert users with vibration, so that users can solve abnormal problems in time.

SIBIONICS CGM adopts 5mm sensing electrodes, and the implantation pain when wearing the product is negligible. The calibration-free sensor has high stability, with a MARD value of 8.83%, which is superior in accuracy and stability compared to many CGMs on the market.

After one cycle of use, the SIBIONICS CGM APP will automatically generate an AGP (Ambulatory Glucose Profile), which will comprehensively display your blood glucose fluctuations throughout the monitoring cycle, so as to facilitate your understanding of blood glucose control effect, and provide a reliable basis for physicians to evaluate your condition and formulate diet, exercise and medication plans.

The company behind the product, SiBionics, was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, the innovation capital of China, with a research site in Los Angeles. With the research and development of medical active implantation and medical artificial intelligence as its business core, SiBionics focuses on the intelligent management of diabetes. It has 12 patents for invention of core technology of CGM products, and is a unicorn enterprise in China's medical innovation field.

Discover more:

[1] http://en.sisensing.com/

[2] http://en.sibionics.com/index.html

[3] www.sibionicscgm.com

[4] www.sibionicslife.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083348/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhen-sibionics-co-ltd-to-apply-for-ce-certification-for-sibionics-cgm-301832170.html

