Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
23.05.23
13:03 Uhr
58,15 Euro
-0,15
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0058,0516:51
58,0558,1016:51
23.05.2023 | 15:31
23.05.2023 | 15:31
Amundi Asset Management: Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes

Amundi Asset Management (SEMG) Amundi Asset Management: Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes 23-May-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes

Please note that on June 21st, 2023, Amundi will change the name, the replication methodology and the cut-off time of the following fund:

-- Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the new replication methodology and the new cut-off time, detailed byshare-classes and tickers, that will be effective as of June 21st, 2023 (at the open). 

Current     Current     Current New                New      New 
ISIN     Tickers ShareClass Name Replication   Cut-Off Share-Class Name          Replication  Cut-Off 
                    Methodology   Time                    Method    Time 
       SEMG LN Lyxor MSCI            D-1                           D-1 
           Semiconductors  Synthetic        Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG   Physical 
LU1900066033              Replication   6:30 PM Screened UCITS ETF Acc       Replication  2:00 PM 
       SEMU LN UCITS ETF - Acc 
                            (CET)                          (CET)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1900066033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SEMG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 245793 
EQS News ID:  1639789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
