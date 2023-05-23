DJ Amundi Asset Management: Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes

-- Name, Replication Method and Cut-Off Time Changes

Please note that on June 21st, 2023, Amundi will change the name, the replication methodology and the cut-off time of the following fund:

-- Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the new replication methodology and the new cut-off time, detailed byshare-classes and tickers, that will be effective as of June 21st, 2023 (at the open).

Current Current Current New New New ISIN Tickers ShareClass Name Replication Cut-Off Share-Class Name Replication Cut-Off Methodology Time Method Time SEMG LN Lyxor MSCI D-1 D-1 Semiconductors Synthetic Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Physical LU1900066033 Replication 6:30 PM Screened UCITS ETF Acc Replication 2:00 PM SEMU LN UCITS ETF - Acc (CET) (CET)

