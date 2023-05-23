Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
WKN: 917165 | ISIN: DK0015998017 | Ticker-Symbol: BV3
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 25 May 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0015998017            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Bavarian Nordic           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 77,873,061 shares (DKK 778,730,610) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        55,543 shares (DKK 555,430)     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  77,928,604 shares (DKK 779,286,040) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  ·     34,598 shares - DKK 142.00
            ·     11,945 shares - DKK 146.60
            ·     9,000 shares - DKK 155.80 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAVA                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3333                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
