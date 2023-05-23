Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 77,873,061 shares (DKK 778,730,610) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 55,543 shares (DKK 555,430) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 77,928,604 shares (DKK 779,286,040) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 34,598 shares - DKK 142.00 · 11,945 shares - DKK 146.60 · 9,000 shares - DKK 155.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66