Limassol, Cyprus - May 23, 2023 - Multi-asset broker Exness publishes data for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Exness More than Doubled Its Trading Volume in 2022

The global broker closed the year 2022 with a monthly trading volume of $2.5 trillion in December, an increase of 103.1% from the same period the previous year. Exness maintained a trading volume higher than $2 trillion since March 2022. The milestones continue in 2023 with Exness' monthly trading volume above $2.8 trillion and peaking in March at $3.8 trillion.

According to Exness' financial data, the multi-asset broker also increased the number of active clients by 58%, reaching almost 375,000. It is worth mentioning that Exness also published its data for the first quarter of 2023, reaching almost 450,000 active clients for the first time.

For Q4 2022, the multi-asset broker reported client withdrawals of $1.1 billion, more than double reported in Q4 2021 and the same period reported distributing $99.1 million in partner rewards, a 90.6% increase since Q4 2021. The Q3 2022 had the highest number of partner rewards in 2022 crossing the $100 million mark.

Total Trading Volume 2022: $27.2 trillion

Total Client Withdrawals 2022: $4.1 billion

Total Partner Rewards 2022: $377.5 million

Interested parties can find the Exness Group Financial Performance Indicators Report 2021 here.

As per Deloitte's report issued, as of November 30, 2022:

Funds kept on segregated client account with tier-1 banks are in excess of client funds on the trading

Funds kept on corporate accounts with banking institutions, and with payments solution providers are in excess of the corporate liabilities of the Group by more than 800%.

In conclusion, the trading revenue of Exness in 2022 increased by 67% and its operating income increased by 40% compared to 2021.

