

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance and risk consulting company, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Florida-based insurance firm Insurance by Ken Brown, Inc. or IBKB. The financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.



IBKB is a retail insurance broker for construction and swimming pool industries and serves clients throughout Florida and Southeast US.



'IBKB has a strong reputation and family culture, and their market expertise will enhance our opportunities in the region,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., President and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.



Currently, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher are trading at $211.78 down 1.31% or $2.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken