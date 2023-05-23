DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1122.1578
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 195581
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
