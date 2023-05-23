SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced its Fire Max 11 tablet featuring a 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels, an octa-core processor, and 4 GB RAM. It comes with 64 GB or 128 GB storage. The company said Fire Max 11 is available for pre-order now starting at $229.99.
Fire Max 11 comes with 14 hours of battery life, 2000 x 1200 resolution, fingerprint recognition, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Amazon said a Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen can be bundled for $329.99. Fire Max 11 and accessories will begin shipping next month.
