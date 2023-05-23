Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) ("Q4" or "the company"), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM").
A total of 18,014,653 common shares representing 45.08% of the Corporation's 39,960,119 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
Nominees
Votes in
Favour
For
Votes
Withheld
Withheld
Darrell Heaps
17,609,300
99.99%
1,275
0.01%
Colleen Johnston
17,599,875
99.94%
10,700
0.06%
Ned May
17,598,582
99.93%
11,993
0.07%
Dan Kittredge
17,598,582
99.93%
11,993
0.07%
Neil Murdoch
17,610,300
100.00%
275
0.00%
Julie Silcock
17,994,000
100.00%
275
0.00%
At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
About Q4 Inc.
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.
The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.
The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.
Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Edward Miller
Director, Investor Relations
(437) 291-1554
ir@q4inc.com
Media:
Heather Noll
Corporate Communications Manager
media@q4inc.com