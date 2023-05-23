Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) ("Q4" or "the company"), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM").

A total of 18,014,653 common shares representing 45.08% of the Corporation's 39,960,119 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominees Votes in Favour For Votes Withheld Withheld Darrell Heaps 17,609,300 99.99% 1,275 0.01% Colleen Johnston 17,599,875 99.94% 10,700 0.06% Ned May 17,598,582 99.93% 11,993 0.07% Dan Kittredge 17,598,582 99.93% 11,993 0.07% Neil Murdoch 17,610,300 100.00% 275 0.00% Julie Silcock 17,994,000 100.00% 275 0.00%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

