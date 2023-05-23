Secondary Tickets Market Is Projected To Grow USD 3027.6 Million By 2029, At A Cagr Of 9.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secondary Tickets market is segmented by Type - Offline Platform, Online Platform, by Application - Sporting events, Concerts, Theaters. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.





The global Secondary Tickets market is projected to grow from USD 1795.3 million in 2023 to USD 3027.6 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Secondary tickets Market

The popularity of sporting events, the expansion of online secondary ticketing platforms, and the use of blockchain technology for ticketing are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global secondary ticket market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SECONDARY TICKETS MARKET

One of the key elements fueling the expansion of the secondary ticket industry is the expansion of online secondary ticketing platforms. The steady use of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices has led to a sharp rise in the number of users of online secondary ticketing services. The allocative efficiency for buyers and sellers is increased by these platforms, which make it simpler for buyers and sellers to connect, increase demand, and convince consumers to spend their money in the secondary ticket market. Platforms for secondary ticket sales assist buyers and sellers cut expenses and time spent on resale processes by providing quicker communication between buyers and sellers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Secondary tickets Market.

The customer may enjoy a range of sporting and entertainment experiences without having numerous ticket plans thanks to secondary market vendors who can provide packages that include games or events from every team or entertainment venue in the same market. This is also more typical when it comes to suites and other upscale seating choices. Also emerging is package flexibility. Although some cutting-edge sporting organizations allow a flexible spending approach to ticket purchasing where the buyer agrees to spend a certain amount of money and then chooses to purchase various seating options at prices and locations based on the buyer's needs throughout the season, secondary sellers have been providing this option for years and it has been very successful. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Secondary tickets Market

Social media has developed into an important data source for many organizations because of its capacity to provide real-time comments about events through blogs and social networking sites. The use of social computing technologies by sports event organizers for marketing, information management, and general ticket sales campaigns will promote efficient and cost-effective audience interactions. In order to acquire better public comments and opinions, vendors are looking into new strategies for marketing their most recent athletic events by joining social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook. The rising significance of sentiment analysis and advancements in behavioral analytics motivate market vendors to include social media in their business operations. Through these channels, they may find out about people's personalities and their participation in recent and prior events.

SECONDARY TICKETS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

StubHub, Ticketmaster, TicketNetwork, and others are important participants in the worldwide secondary ticket industry. About 45% of the worldwide market is controlled by the top 3 competitors

The two largest markets, North America and Europe account for over 80% of the worldwide market. due to the region's early acceptance of new technology, the increasing frequency of sporting events, and the presence of important players.

The market's largest contribution is the online platform sector. Over the past several years, the online secondary ticketing market has been considerably influenced by the internet's quick adoption, the rise of smartphone use, and the music industry's unrivaled development in live music events.

The primary application, which accounts for around 60% of usage, is sporting events. The biggest crowds are attracted to sporting events throughout the globe, which in turn drives the industry's growth. Major worldwide, national, and regional events are attended by billions of people during these occasions, bringing a big throng.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Viagogo

Vivid Seats

TicketIQ

RazorGator

TickPick

SeatGeek

Alliance Tickets

Coast to Coast Tickets

TicketCity

TicketNetwork

