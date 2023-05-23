Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2023 | 17:12
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN
GB0033875286

Issuer Name
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank

Leicester

United Kingdom

Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited

Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-May-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-May-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.924999

0.000000

7.924999

30211601

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.988513

0.000000

8.988513

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0033875286

30211601

0

7.924999

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

30211601

7.924999%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)

Pershing Nominees Limited

1.124700

1.124700%

Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)

FNZ Nominees Limited

0.045700

0.045700%

Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2)

Citibank

6.754600

6.754600%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 381,218,977.00

12. Date of Completion

23-May-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.