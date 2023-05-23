Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
23.05.23
08:05 Uhr
18,860 Euro
+0,140
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,78019,26017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2023 | 17:34
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.5.2023



Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 23.5.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.5.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date23.5.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount5,000Shares
Average price/ share19.1046EUR
Total cost95,523.00EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 103 700 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23.5.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 23.5 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0944bbac-218d-4d86-8e90-fca7ada309f1)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.