Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2023 | 17:54
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Amendment to Final Redemption Figure

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Amendment to Final Redemption Figure

PR Newswire

London, May 23

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

AMENDMENT TO THE REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES FINAL FIGURE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON 09 MAY 2023 AT 17:30HRS:

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2023 Redemption Point was 37,330,005 (representing 10.490% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2023 Redemption Point, being 31 May 2023, setting out the Redemption details.

23 May 2023

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@premiermiton.com01483 306090
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire LongClaire.Long@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.