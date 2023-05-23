SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 versus the first quarter ended May 1, 2022.
"Despite a challenging macro backdrop, we delivered another solid quarter of earnings. With our focus on compelling product, customer service, and profitability, we achieved our financial expectations," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Alber concluded, "We have a culture of innovation and an experienced team who knows how to increase operational efficiencies, control costs, deliver world-class customer service, and drive new growth opportunities. We are confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitment to our customers, our employees, and our shareholders."
FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Comparable brand revenue declined 6.0% with a 2-year comp growth of 3.5% and a 4-year comp growth of 46.5%.
- Delivered a gross margin of 38.5%, or 38.6% on a non-GAAP basis, deleveraging 520bps on a non-GAAP basis, primarily driven by higher inbound and outbound shipping and freight costs with occupancy deleverage of 170bps. Occupancy costs increased 8.7% to $203 million, or increased 8.6% to $202 million on a non-GAAP basis.
- SG&A as a percentage of revenues was 27.1%, or 25.7% on a non-GAAP basis, leveraging 100bps on a non-GAAP basis driven by advertising leverage with employment rate flat.
- Delivered operating income of $199 million, with an operating margin of 11.4%, on a GAAP basis; or $226 million, with an operating margin of 12.9%, on a non-GAAP basis.
- Delivered GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 per share, or $2.64 per share on a non-GAAP basis.
- Maintained strong liquidity position of $297 million in cash at the end of the quarter, with no borrowings outstanding, and $343 million in operating cash flow enabling the company to deliver strong returns to stockholders of $358 million through stock repurchases of $300 million and dividends of $58 million.
- Recorded a non-recurring charge of $26.2 million for (i) exit costs associated with our West Coast manufacturing facility of $9.3 million, (ii) exit costs associated with Aperture of $8.6 million, and (iii) company-wide reduction-in-force actions of $8.3 million, right-sizing our teams domestically and internationally, primarily focused on corporate non-customer facing positions. Combined, we expect these changes will result in a pre-tax, annualized savings of $40 million.
OUTLOOK
- We are reiterating our fiscal 2023 and long-term guidance.
- In fiscal 2023, we expect net revenue growth in the range of -3% to +3% with an operating margin between 14% to 15%.
- In the long-term, we expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with operating margin above 15%.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30, 2023
May 1, 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
$
% of
$
% of
Net revenues
$
1,755,451
100.0
%
$
1,891,227
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
1,080,392
61.5
1,062,679
56.2
Gross profit
675,059
38.5
828,548
43.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
475,582
27.1
505,067
26.7
Operating income
199,477
11.4
323,481
17.1
Interest income, net
(5,498
)
(0.3
)
(163
)
-
Earnings before income taxes
204,975
11.7
323,644
17.1
Income taxes
48,444
2.8
69,531
3.7
Net earnings
$
156,531
8.9
%
$
254,113
13.4
%
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic
$
2.38
$
3.59
Diluted
$
2.35
$
3.50
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
Basic
65,849
70,851
Diluted
66,696
72,652
1st Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline)1
Net Revenues
Comparable Brand Revenue
(In millions, except percentages)
Q1 23
Q1 22
Q1 23
Q1 22
Pottery Barn
$
768
$
775
(0.4
) %
14.6
%
West Elm
452
536
(15.8
)
12.8
Williams Sonoma
239
252
(4.4
)
(2.2
)
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
216
227
(3.3
)
(3.1
)
Other2
80
101
N/A
N/A
Total
$
1,755
$
1,891
(6.0
) %
9.5
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
April 30,
January 29,
May 1, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
297,291
$
367,344
$
324,835
Accounts receivable, net
109,203
115,685
122,946
Merchandise inventories, net
1,401,616
1,456,123
1,396,135
Prepaid expenses
62,723
64,961
60,997
Other current assets
27,993
31,967
23,939
Total current assets
1,898,826
2,036,080
1,928,852
Property and equipment, net
1,050,026
1,065,381
942,460
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,258,599
1,286,452
1,102,056
Deferred income taxes, net
70,758
81,389
48,737
Goodwill
77,330
77,307
85,298
Other long-term assets, net
115,498
116,407
103,310
Total assets
$
4,471,037
$
4,663,016
$
4,210,713
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
629,561
$
508,321
$
642,619
Accrued expenses
205,175
247,594
183,729
Gift card and other deferred revenue
452,505
479,229
490,821
Income taxes payable
87,680
61,204
126,270
Operating lease liabilities
229,751
231,965
211,614
Other current liabilities
97,144
108,138
88,587
Total current liabilities
1,701,816
1,636,451
1,743,640
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,186,231
1,211,693
1,038,249
Other long-term liabilities
116,165
113,821
119,080
Total liabilities
3,004,212
2,961,965
2,900,969
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued
-
-
-
Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 64,222, 66,226, and 69,219 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2023, January 29, 2023 and May 1, 2022, respectively
643
663
693
Additional paid-in capital
531,940
573,117
532,205
Retained earnings
951,926
1,141,819
789,852
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,258
)
(13,809
)
(12,267
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,426
)
(739
)
(739
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,466,825
1,701,051
1,309,744
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,471,037
$
4,663,016
$
4,210,713
Retail Store Data
Beginning of quarter
End of quarter
As of
January 29, 2023
Openings
Closings
April 30, 2023
May 1, 2022
Pottery Barn
188
-
-
188
188
Williams Sonoma
165
2
(2
)
165
175
West Elm
122
1
-
123
121
Pottery Barn Kids
46
-
-
46
52
Rejuvenation
9
-
-
9
9
Total
530
3
(2
)
531
545
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
(In thousands)
April 30, 2023
May 1, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
156,531
$
254,113
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
55,602
50,251
Loss on disposal/impairment of assets
10,374
159
Non-cash lease expense
64,173
54,338
Deferred income taxes
(1,656
)
(2,725
)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
11,802
10,522
Stock-based compensation expense
23,446
28,542
Other
(822
)
(801
)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
6,256
8,741
Merchandise inventories
52,819
(149,470
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,668
13,517
Accounts payable
118,525
25,559
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(92,858
)
(139,883
)
Gift card and other deferred revenue
(26,315
)
42,924
Operating lease liabilities
(68,497
)
(58,025
)
Income taxes payable
26,478
46,757
Net cash provided by operating activities
342,526
184,519
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(50,029
)
(71,186
)
Other
148
86
Net cash used in investing activities
(49,881
)
(71,100
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(300,000
)
(501,075
)
Payment of dividends
(58,079
)
(58,150
)
Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards
(4,348
)
(78,508
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(362,427
)
(637,733
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(271
)
(1,189
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(70,053
)
(525,503
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
367,344
850,338
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
297,291
$
324,835
Exhibit 1
1st Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30, 2023
May 1, 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
$
% of
$
% of
Occupancy costs
$
202,612
11.5
%
$
186,406
9.9
%
Exit Costs1
(239
)
-
Non-GAAP occupancy costs
$
202,373
11.5
%
$
186,406
9.9
%
Gross profit
$
675,059
38.5
%
$
828,548
43.8
%
Exit Costs1
2,141
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
677,200
38.6
%
$
828,548
43.8
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
475,582
27.1
%
$
505,067
26.7
%
Exit Costs1
(15,790
)
-
Reduction-in-force Initiatives2
(8,316
)
-
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
451,476
25.7
%
$
505,067
26.7
%
Operating income
$
199,477
11.4
%
$
323,481
17.1
%
Exit Costs1
17,931
-
Reduction-in-force Initiatives2
8,316
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$
225,724
12.9
%
$
323,481
17.1
%
$
Tax rate
$
Tax rate
Income taxes
$
48,444
23.6
%
$
69,531
21.5
%
Exit Costs1
4,690
-
Reduction-in-force Initiatives2
2,174
-
Non-GAAP income taxes
$
55,308
23.9
%
$
69,531
21.5
%
Diluted EPS
$
2.35
$
3.50
Exit Costs1
0.20
-
Reduction-in-force Initiatives2
0.09
-
Non-GAAP diluted EPS3
$
2.64
$
3.50
SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information
These tables include non-GAAP occupancy costs, gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
