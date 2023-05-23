SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023 versus the first quarter ended May 1, 2022.

" Despite a challenging macro backdrop, we delivered another solid quarter of earnings. With our focus on compelling product, customer service, and profitability, we achieved our financial expectations," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alber concluded, " We have a culture of innovation and an experienced team who knows how to increase operational efficiencies, control costs, deliver world-class customer service, and drive new growth opportunities. We are confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitment to our customers, our employees, and our shareholders."

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Comparable brand revenue declined 6.0% with a 2-year comp growth of 3.5% and a 4-year comp growth of 46.5%.

Delivered a gross margin of 38.5%, or 38.6% on a non-GAAP basis, deleveraging 520bps on a non-GAAP basis, primarily driven by higher inbound and outbound shipping and freight costs with occupancy deleverage of 170bps. Occupancy costs increased 8.7% to $203 million, or increased 8.6% to $202 million on a non-GAAP basis.

SG&A as a percentage of revenues was 27.1%, or 25.7% on a non-GAAP basis, leveraging 100bps on a non-GAAP basis driven by advertising leverage with employment rate flat.

Delivered operating income of $199 million, with an operating margin of 11.4%, on a GAAP basis; or $226 million, with an operating margin of 12.9%, on a non-GAAP basis.

Delivered GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35 per share, or $2.64 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

Maintained strong liquidity position of $297 million in cash at the end of the quarter, with no borrowings outstanding, and $343 million in operating cash flow enabling the company to deliver strong returns to stockholders of $358 million through stock repurchases of $300 million and dividends of $58 million.

Recorded a non-recurring charge of $26.2 million for (i) exit costs associated with our West Coast manufacturing facility of $9.3 million, (ii) exit costs associated with Aperture of $8.6 million, and (iii) company-wide reduction-in-force actions of $8.3 million, right-sizing our teams domestically and internationally, primarily focused on corporate non-customer facing positions. Combined, we expect these changes will result in a pre-tax, annualized savings of $40 million.

OUTLOOK

We are reiterating our fiscal 2023 and long-term guidance.

In fiscal 2023, we expect net revenue growth in the range of -3% to +3% with an operating margin between 14% to 15%.

In the long-term, we expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with operating margin above 15%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

SEC REGULATION G - NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items; these excluded items include exit costs associated with the closure of our West Coast manufacturing facility and the exiting of Aperture, a division of our Outward, Inc. subsidiary, as well as costs related to reduction-in-force initiatives. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of our President and Chief Executive Officer, our fiscal year 2023 outlook and long-term financial targets, and statements regarding our growth strategies and reduction-in-force initiatives and anticipated cost savings.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the continuing impact of inflation and measures to control inflation, including raising interest rates, on consumer spending; the continuing impact of the coronavirus, war in Ukraine, and shortages of various raw materials on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; labor and material shortages; the outcome of our growth initiatives; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy, supply chain, product, transportation and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; the potential for increased corporate income taxes; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. As a result, all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham and GreenRow - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts. Our company is Good By Design - we've deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,755,451 100.0 % $ 1,891,227 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,080,392 61.5 1,062,679 56.2 Gross profit 675,059 38.5 828,548 43.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 475,582 27.1 505,067 26.7 Operating income 199,477 11.4 323,481 17.1 Interest income, net (5,498 ) (0.3 ) (163 ) - Earnings before income taxes 204,975 11.7 323,644 17.1 Income taxes 48,444 2.8 69,531 3.7 Net earnings $ 156,531 8.9 % $ 254,113 13.4 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 2.38 $ 3.59 Diluted $ 2.35 $ 3.50 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 65,849 70,851 Diluted 66,696 72,652

1st Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline)1 Net Revenues Comparable Brand Revenue

Growth (Decline) (In millions, except percentages) Q1 23 Q1 22 Q1 23 Q1 22 Pottery Barn $ 768 $ 775 (0.4 ) % 14.6 % West Elm 452 536 (15.8 ) 12.8 Williams Sonoma 239 252 (4.4 ) (2.2 ) Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 216 227 (3.3 ) (3.1 ) Other2 80 101 N/A N/A Total $ 1,755 $ 1,891 (6.0 ) % 9.5 % See the Company's 10-K and 10-Q for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week basis, and includes business-to-business revenues. Primarily consists of net revenues from Rejuvenation, our international franchise operations, and Mark and Graham.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of (In thousands, except per share amounts) April 30,

2023 January 29,

2023 May 1, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,291 $ 367,344 $ 324,835 Accounts receivable, net 109,203 115,685 122,946 Merchandise inventories, net 1,401,616 1,456,123 1,396,135 Prepaid expenses 62,723 64,961 60,997 Other current assets 27,993 31,967 23,939 Total current assets 1,898,826 2,036,080 1,928,852 Property and equipment, net 1,050,026 1,065,381 942,460 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,258,599 1,286,452 1,102,056 Deferred income taxes, net 70,758 81,389 48,737 Goodwill 77,330 77,307 85,298 Other long-term assets, net 115,498 116,407 103,310 Total assets $ 4,471,037 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,210,713 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 629,561 $ 508,321 $ 642,619 Accrued expenses 205,175 247,594 183,729 Gift card and other deferred revenue 452,505 479,229 490,821 Income taxes payable 87,680 61,204 126,270 Operating lease liabilities 229,751 231,965 211,614 Other current liabilities 97,144 108,138 88,587 Total current liabilities 1,701,816 1,636,451 1,743,640 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,186,231 1,211,693 1,038,249 Other long-term liabilities 116,165 113,821 119,080 Total liabilities 3,004,212 2,961,965 2,900,969 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 64,222, 66,226, and 69,219 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2023, January 29, 2023 and May 1, 2022, respectively 643 663 693 Additional paid-in capital 531,940 573,117 532,205 Retained earnings 951,926 1,141,819 789,852 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,258 ) (13,809 ) (12,267 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,426 ) (739 ) (739 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,466,825 1,701,051 1,309,744 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,471,037 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,210,713

Retail Store Data

(unaudited) Beginning of quarter End of quarter As of January 29, 2023 Openings Closings April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Pottery Barn 188 - - 188 188 Williams Sonoma 165 2 (2 ) 165 175 West Elm 122 1 - 123 121 Pottery Barn Kids 46 - - 46 52 Rejuvenation 9 - - 9 9 Total 530 3 (2 ) 531 545

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended (In thousands) April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 156,531 $ 254,113 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 55,602 50,251 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 10,374 159 Non-cash lease expense 64,173 54,338 Deferred income taxes (1,656 ) (2,725 ) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 11,802 10,522 Stock-based compensation expense 23,446 28,542 Other (822 ) (801 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable 6,256 8,741 Merchandise inventories 52,819 (149,470 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,668 13,517 Accounts payable 118,525 25,559 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (92,858 ) (139,883 ) Gift card and other deferred revenue (26,315 ) 42,924 Operating lease liabilities (68,497 ) (58,025 ) Income taxes payable 26,478 46,757 Net cash provided by operating activities 342,526 184,519 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (50,029 ) (71,186 ) Other 148 86 Net cash used in investing activities (49,881 ) (71,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (300,000 ) (501,075 ) Payment of dividends (58,079 ) (58,150 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (4,348 ) (78,508 ) Net cash used in financing activities (362,427 ) (637,733 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (271 ) (1,189 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,053 ) (525,503 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 367,344 850,338 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 297,291 $ 324,835

Exhibit 1 1st Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Occupancy costs $ 202,612 11.5 % $ 186,406 9.9 % Exit Costs1 (239 ) - Non-GAAP occupancy costs $ 202,373 11.5 % $ 186,406 9.9 % Gross profit $ 675,059 38.5 % $ 828,548 43.8 % Exit Costs1 2,141 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 677,200 38.6 % $ 828,548 43.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 475,582 27.1 % $ 505,067 26.7 % Exit Costs1 (15,790 ) - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 (8,316 ) - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 451,476 25.7 % $ 505,067 26.7 % Operating income $ 199,477 11.4 % $ 323,481 17.1 % Exit Costs1 17,931 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 8,316 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 225,724 12.9 % $ 323,481 17.1 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 48,444 23.6 % $ 69,531 21.5 % Exit Costs1 4,690 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 2,174 - Non-GAAP income taxes $ 55,308 23.9 % $ 69,531 21.5 % Diluted EPS $ 2.35 $ 3.50 Exit Costs1 0.20 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 0.09 - Non-GAAP diluted EPS3 $ 2.64 $ 3.50 During Q1 2023, we incurred exit costs of $17.9 million, including $9.3 million associated with the closure of our West Coast manufacturing facility and $8.6 million associated with the exiting of Aperture, a division of our Outward, Inc. subsidiary. During Q1 2023, we incurred costs related to reduction-in-force initiatives of $8.3 million primarily in our corporate functions. Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share.

SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information

These tables include non-GAAP occupancy costs, gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

