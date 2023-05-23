RENAULT: Renault Group and Valeo sign a partnership in Software Defined Vehicle development

Renault Group and Valeo sign a partnership in Software Defined Vehicle development

Renault Group and Valeo are extending their collaboration on the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) .

Valeo will supply some of the key electrical and electronic components, such as the High-Performance Computer, and contribute to software development.

With Google on software, Qualcomm on hardware, and now Valeo, Renault Group continues to develop its tech ecosystem and its mastery of the SDV value chain.





Boulogne-Billancourt and Paris (France) - 23 May 2023 - Renault Group and Valeo today announced a partnership to develop the electrical and electronic architecture of the Group's next generation vehicles. The Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture will enable vehicles to remain always up to date throughout their life cycle and capable of integrating new functionalities without hardware modifications.

As part of the partnership, Valeo will supply key electrical and electronic components1 for the SDV, including the High-Performance Computer (HPC). Valeo engineers will work close to the Renault Group sites in Guyancourt, Toulouse and Sophia-Antipolis and will also work with the Renault Software Factory teams on software development. Valeo will also provide on-board application software, such as parking assistance.

This new partnership will help to reduce development times and costs for the electrical and electronic architecture while focusing on high performance, compatibility, and safety.

In addition to the agreements signed with Google for the OS, the Cloud and the Digital Twin and with Qualcomm for the Digital Chassis and the System-on-Chip, this collaboration with Valeo will enable Renault Group to strengthen its control of the Software Defined Vehicle value chain.

Marc Vrecko, President, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group of Valeo: "This joint development reinforces the long-standing partnership between Valeo and Renault Group. With this very important contract, Valeo is proud to collaborate with Renault Group to prepare the future of the Software Defined Vehicle. This strategic partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to work together to push the boundaries of automotive technology to improve the driving experience and safety of users".

François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer: "The arrival of Valeo in our tech ecosystem is an important step towards the co-construction of our Software Defined Vehicle (SDV). This new partnership brings together the skills, expertise, and innovation of our two French companies to offer vehicles that are technologically advanced and competitive in terms of cost and development time. Renault Group, and its future entity Ampere dedicated to electric vehicles and software, continues to strengthen its position in the value chain of tomorrow, to become the next generation automotive company."

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 20 billion euros in sales in 2022; 109,900 employees at December 31, 2022; 29 countries, 183 plants, 21 research centers, 44 development centers, 18 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

More information www.valeo.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information www.media.renaultgroup.com

1 Valeo will supply: HPC (High-Performance Computer), the core control of vehicle driving strategies and driver assistance systems (ADAS); zone controllers, which provide more efficient power management and substantial reduction in wiring harness; electrical distribution modules; ADAS components: ultrasonic sensors, driving and parking cameras.