Covia Mitigating Carbon Footprint in Denmark

Fredericia, Denmark, is known for its vast forests and many beautiful stretches of coastline, and it is home to Covia's only operation in Europe. Covia Europe's core business is high-end resin coated ceramics, in the form of custom coatings, including resin coated ceramics for the oil and gas market and polymer coated sand for use as infill for artificial turf.

Operating in a country that is considered a hub for sustainable innovation, our Team Members in Denmark are leveraging cutting edge technologies to reduce our carbon footprint. In fact, the facility in Fredericia is targeting a 70% absolute reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.

Ongoing emissions-reducing initiatives aimed at achieving this target include:

Using high-efficiency blowers in production processes;

Sourcing at least 40% of electricity from wind turbines;

Phasing out all existing forklifts in favor of electric-powered units; and

Procuring required materials locally to decrease transportation emissions.

Importantly, these ambitious initiatives by our Team Members in Denmark will also help identify and test solutions that could be applied more broadly across our operations.

