WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
23.05.2023
Covia Mitigating Carbon Footprint in Denmark

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Covia

Fredericia, Denmark, is known for its vast forests and many beautiful stretches of coastline, and it is home to Covia's only operation in Europe. Covia Europe's core business is high-end resin coated ceramics, in the form of custom coatings, including resin coated ceramics for the oil and gas market and polymer coated sand for use as infill for artificial turf.

Operating in a country that is considered a hub for sustainable innovation, our Team Members in Denmark are leveraging cutting edge technologies to reduce our carbon footprint. In fact, the facility in Fredericia is targeting a 70% absolute reduction in GHG emissions by 2030.

Ongoing emissions-reducing initiatives aimed at achieving this target include:

  • Using high-efficiency blowers in production processes;
  • Sourcing at least 40% of electricity from wind turbines;
  • Phasing out all existing forklifts in favor of electric-powered units; and
  • Procuring required materials locally to decrease transportation emissions.

Importantly, these ambitious initiatives by our Team Members in Denmark will also help identify and test solutions that could be applied more broadly across our operations.

For more information about Covia's energy efficiency and emissions reduction efforts, visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/environmental-stewardship/.

Covia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756731/Covia-Mitigating-Carbon-Footprint-in-Denmark

