Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International Announces its 1st Qtr. 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will conduct its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM PDT. The earnings conference call can be joined by using the following link to have the conference call you. Simply click the link below and enter your information to be connected: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1617701&tp_key=7b56463dee

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Or you may dial in to the conference call directly via phone. To dial in, please call 800-289-0462 or +1 323-794-2442 and enter passcode 652758# when prompted.

The full set of Q1 2023 financial statements is available on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Financial Reports and Filings." The Q1 2023 Financial Overview slide presentation will be available after the market closes on May 24, 2023, on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Presentations" and will remain available after the call.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on May 25, 2024. To access the encore recording, click the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1617701&tp_key=7b56463dee

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Press Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

