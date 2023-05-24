Sunstone IV hf.: Confirmation of the report on the financial obligations of MILA 300929 bond

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Sunstone IV hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The consolidated annual accounts of Mila hf. for the operating year 2022 were published on 25 April 2023. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.



The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Sunstone IV hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

