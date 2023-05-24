Google Cloud, Quickplay Team Up to Spur Middle East Streaming Success

Collaborative effort continues expansion of worldwide relationship

DOHA, Qatar, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest expansion of their global collaboration, Quickplay today announced that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to drive new digital transformation opportunities for content providers, streaming providers and broadcasters in the Middle East.





The two companies are building on a shared history of cloud innovation to bring to market regionally optimized solutions that leverage Google Cloud's new Middle East regional data center in Qatar. The solutions are designed to help streaming providers design, deploy and scale new cloud-native platforms with the flexibility of personalization capabilities to enable rapid, cost-effective time to market and powerful subscriber engagement and monetization.

"As we work with the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to unleash the power of Google Cloud, it is important that we surround ourselves with trusted partners who can maximize the impact of our platform," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Quickplay has proven repeatedly that they have the vision, the commitment, and the technical expertise to help drive positive business and market results for the media industry in the Middle East and beyond."

Quickplay's research and development team has been a leader in using Google Cloud products and tools to enable delivery of personalized FAST services, real-time data and recommendations, and low latency video. Joint customers include PLDT and Cignal in the Philippines, aha in India, YES Network and MSG Networks in North America, and others.

"In deployment scenarios around the world our close, collaborative relationship with Google Cloud has helped our customers achieve their objectives," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer for Quickplay. "We look forward to helping Google Cloud make the most of the new opportunities that are being generated by its enhanced presence in the Middle East."

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com .

