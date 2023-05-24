DCI Indonesia Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Indonesia Company of the Year Award for Its Highly Differentiated Data Center Solutions

DCI Indonesia is the leading data center provider in Indonesia and has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year because of its reliable and disruptive data center services.

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Indonesia data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes DCI Indonesia with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. DCI Indonesia is a data center services provider that leverages cutting-edge technologies to offer pioneering, scalable, and reliable colocation services to customers throughout Indonesia. DCI Indonesia's solutions enable enterprises to optimize operations and significantly scale their businesses through automation and world-class customer support.





By leveraging the company's software, enterprises can manage their entire data center operations from a centralized location with all the necessary resources to operate safely. Moreover, the company relentlessly invests in state-of-the-art technologies that enhance its competitive positioning in the Indonesia data center services industry. For example, DCI Indonesia is investing in automation systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its data center operating system performance, optimize energy efficiency, and improve risk management and operations stability.

"Leveraging over 25 years of industry experience and commitment to innovation, DCI Indonesia cultivates its competitive positioning in data center services and infrastructure management through investment in cutting-edge technology and systems," said Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

DCI Indonesia continually integrates emerging technology into its ecosystem to ensure long-term sustainability while maximizing productivity and reducing costs. The company has adopted the newest environmental management initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, optimize energy use, improve waste management systems, and maximize water consumption efficiency, among others. Particularly, DCI Indonesia is exploring renewable energies such as biomass and solar energy to anticipate the shifting energy preferences of users.

In addition, the company delivers world-class customer service that includes 24/7 customer support, knowledgeable and available experts, and a genuine commitment to the success of its customers, which dramatically boosts customer satisfaction. As a result, Frost & Sullivan recognizes DCI Indonesia as Company of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, acknowledging its extensive track record of optimizing business performances with trendsetting innovations that keep up with the ever-changing market trends.

"DCI Indonesia's focus on continued expansion and strong alignment with industry trends and customer needs has enabled it to witness significant customer wins and drive growth," noted Nishchal Khorana, Vice President and Global Program Leader for ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About DCI Indonesia

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCII) is the first Tier-IV data center in Southeast Asia to provide safe and reliable data center infrastructure services by guaranteeing an SLA for colocation of 99.999% or only five minutes of downtime a year. As a carrier neutral data center, DCI is supported by 40+ network service providers. Located in an exclusive industrial area, DCI's data center is 40 kilometers from Jakarta's central business district.

With global operating procedures and standards, and by being equipped with the best data center equipment, DCI provides maximum availability to customers to access their mission-critical assets. This includes financial institutions, network service providers, e-commerce players, cloud service providers, and enterprises from other sectors. DCI has maintained a 100% uptime track record since it first started serving the market. This performance stems from its leadership team's proven experience in information technology, data center services, and infrastructure management, which spans more than 25 years.

