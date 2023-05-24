

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-week low of 0.6169 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 85.43 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6247 and 86.59, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to a 9-day low of 1.7461 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7228.



Moving away from an early 2-day high of 1.0567 against the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to an 8-day low of 1.0695.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 81.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken