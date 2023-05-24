Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aleph Zero Foundation Partners with Kudelski Security to Enhance Holistic Security



24.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



New partnership will provide Aleph Zero ecosystem builders with a broad set of security support solutions, including security design and code audits. Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - May 24, 2023 - Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced a new partnership with Aleph Zero Foundation. Under this agreement, the Aleph Zero community builders will have access to Kudelski Security services, enabling users to receive enhanced protections against potential threats to their digital assets. The Aleph Zero builder community is a globally distributed home to developers, token holders, and validators supporting the blockchain protocol. As part of the Aleph Zero ecosystem, builders will have access to the following services: security design and architecture support, cost-free and cost-subsidized code audits, reduced waiting time for code audits as well as security consultations on the Aleph Zero Discord. "Confidence and security are essential to the successful expansion of mainstream blockchain based applications. Kudelski Security is proud to be helping Aleph Zero implement a robust security culture among the community of builders. We strongly believe that a security-first approach will not only benefit Aleph Zero but the whole Web3 industry," said Jacques Boschung, Head of Kudelski Security. While the new agreement will benefit the entire builder ecosystem, the resources from Kudelski Security are specifically designed to support grantees from Aleph Zero's upcoming ecosystem funding program. The goal of the program is to select and support the teams and startups with the highest potential to launch successful solutions and products on the Aleph Zero network. "The Aleph Zero ecosystem will benefit from Kudelski Security's unique secure by design approach, supported by a comprehensive set of best-in-class tools and solutions," says Michal Swietek, Co-founder at Aleph Zero responsible for its development. "The goal of this partnership is to establish an extraordinary level of quality and security for the projects that are incubated within our Ecosystem Funding Program." Preceding the launch of the grant and incubation program, the team of Kudelski Security has been developing their specialist knowledge of the Aleph Zero ecosystem, Substrate, and ink! technologies, to best support the use cases which will be built on the platform. Today, the team already provides auditing and security design support to the projects in EFP. About Kudelski Security Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services, and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com . About Aleph Zero Aleph Zero is a highly scalable blockchain platform with near-instant finality and privacy-preserving features. Aimed at enterprise use cases, it introduces its own consensus and Liminal, privacy framework that uses a combination of Zero-Knowledge (ZK) and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technologies to protect user data in a regulatory-compliant manner. Media Contact John Van Blaricum Senior Vice President, Global Marketing john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com



