OTA Insight Ltd: OTA Insight Expands Business Intelligence Product Suite and Launches Spider in EMEA

Business Intelligence Platform Debuts in EMEA to Transform Hotel Revenue Management

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, today announced the expansion of its business intelligence (BI) product suite with the launch of Spider in the Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. This launch builds on the acquisition of Kriya RevGen in 2022 and marks another step in OTA Insight's strategy to empower revenue managers with the best tools in the industry.

Since 2022, OTA Insight has operated two BI products: Revenue Insight under the OTA Insight brand and Spider under the Kriya brand. Starting today, both BI solutions will be available under the OTA Insight umbrella, with Spider now being made available in the EMEA market. Spider has provided U.S.-based hotels and management companies with a comprehensive business intelligence solution for over five years, and will now enable EMEA hotel partners to quickly and easily monitor their portfolio.

Spider addresses the key challenges faced by revenue managers who oversee multiple hotels under various brands. By unifying and standardising data from diverse sources across different hotel systems, it streamlines revenue management processes and reporting. Spider eliminates the need for time-consuming manual reporting and ensures that decisions are driven by data, providing a comprehensive and coherent view for better decision-making.

"Spider has already made a significant impact in the US hospitality market, and we're thrilled to bring this powerful solution to hoteliers in EMEA," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of OTA Insight. "Our goal is to ensure that all of our customers have access to the most advanced, innovative and reliable tools to help them make data-driven decisions and grow their businesses, wherever they're located."

"Spider isn't just for one department, it's an invaluable solution for our operations, sales, and revenue management team," said Donna Paraliticci, Regional Director of Sales & Revenue Management at Mid-Continent Hospitality. "It doesn't just provide information, it offers invaluable insights that we all tap into. Spider gives us the data we need exactly when we need it, without missing a beat. It's quick, accurate, and makes us more efficient."

Spider is designed for advanced revenue managers, management companies, and hotel owners and groups with diverse revenue management systems, and provides a complete BI offering. Spider aggregates information into a single BI solution, improving efficiency and expanding revenue management capabilities.

The number of hotels in North America adopting Spider has tripled over the past year, demonstrating the platform's powerful and positive impact on hotel commercial decision-making. OTA Insight plans to make Spider available in the APAC market by the end of the year, further expanding its global reach. For more information about Spider and OTA Insight's full suite of business intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry, please visit https://www.otainsight.com.

