Holcim acquires Besblock Ltd, a leading supplier of precast materials to the UK Midlands construction industry. The Besblock technology platform is dedicated to the production of sustainable building blocks, with a capacity of around 2.5 million m² blocks per year. Its products include the industry-leading "Star Performer," a sustainable and multi-purpose on-site solution that uses recycled aggregates and 24% less material than a solid block. Besblock leads the industry in sustainability, with one of the most efficient truck fleets in the country as well as a new 1.6 megawatt biomass boiler and renewable energy system.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "The acquisition of Besblock Ltd is an important step toward becoming the UK's leading supplier of innovative and sustainable building solutions. With its product range and strong sustainability profile, we're delighted to combine forces with this progressive and market-leading business. I look forward to welcoming all Besblock employees into the Holcim family and investing in our next era of growth together."
Besblock Ltd was founded in 1972, with two manufacturing facilities based in Telford (West Midlands). As a leader in sustainability, Besblock has focused on deploying renewable energy within its manufacturing processes and invested significantly in green technologies in recent years.
