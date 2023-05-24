Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim acquires Besblock Ltd in the UK



24.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Holcim acquires Besblock Ltd, a leading supplier of precast materials to the UK Midlands construction industry. The Besblock technology platform is dedicated to the production of sustainable building blocks, with a capacity of around 2.5 million m² blocks per year. Its products include the industry-leading "Star Performer," a sustainable and multi-purpose on-site solution that uses recycled aggregates and 24% less material than a solid block. Besblock leads the industry in sustainability, with one of the most efficient truck fleets in the country as well as a new 1.6 megawatt biomass boiler and renewable energy system. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "The acquisition of Besblock Ltd is an important step toward becoming the UK's leading supplier of innovative and sustainable building solutions. With its product range and strong sustainability profile, we're delighted to combine forces with this progressive and market-leading business. I look forward to welcoming all Besblock employees into the Holcim family and investing in our next era of growth together." Besblock Ltd was founded in 1972, with two manufacturing facilities based in Telford (West Midlands). As a leader in sustainability, Besblock has focused on deploying renewable energy within its manufacturing processes and invested significantly in green technologies in recent years. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

