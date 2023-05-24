

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.6351 against the euro and a 6-day low of 91.19 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6284 and 91.59, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to nearly a 4-week low of 0.6585 and a 6-month low of 0.8897 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6609 and 0.8922, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 0.86 against the loonie.



