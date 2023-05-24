Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Redemption of Realisation Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Redemption of Realisation Shares

Further to the announcement of the results of the Realisation Opportunity on 10 May 2023, the Company announces that, due to the very limited number of elections received for the Realisation Opportunity, all Realisation Shares will be compulsory redeemed utilising the Company's existing cash reserves, with an accompanying record date of 26 May 2023 ("Redemption Date").

The redemption price will be 177.62 pence per Realisation Share, equivalent to the unaudited Net Asset Value per Realisation Share as at 15 May 2023. The redemption proceeds due will be paid by cheque and sent to Realisation Shareholders on the week commencing 5 June 2023.

All Realisation Shares will be re-designated as Ordinary Shares and held in Treasury, with effect from the Redemption Date.

Total Voting Rights

Following the redemption, pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 81,017,828 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company will hold 11,752,246 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 69,265,582.

The above figure of 69,265,582 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular dated 13 March 2023.

