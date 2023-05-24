Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 08:06
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 23

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 24 May 2023

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 60p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 July 2023, the dividend will be paid on 10 July 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 June 2023. The ex-dividend date is 1 June 2023.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

