Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 24 May 2023

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 60p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 July 2023, the dividend will be paid on 10 July 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 2 June 2023. The ex-dividend date is 1 June 2023.

