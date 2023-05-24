Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.05.2023
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 23

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:24 May 2023

Directorate Change

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravi Anand as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2023.

Ravi is a highly experienced corporate financier and qualified as a chartered accountant. He is currently the Managing Director of Thincats Group Limited, a leading alternative lender focused on the funding needs of mid-sized SMEs. Ravi has a wide-ranging role at Thincats Group from setting strategic direction to heading up the day-to-day funding activities for the group, as well as overseeing credit, including chairing the investment committee.

Ravi has more than 30 years of financial services experience. He has created businesses and led numerous corporate transactions, in senior roles at boutique investment bank, Dexion Capital, start up to growth asset manager, New Star and with traditional big company experience from HSBC Investment Bank, Flemings and KPMG.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

