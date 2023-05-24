DJ Correction: Result of Annual General Meeting

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Correction: Result of Annual General Meeting 24-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following amendment has been made to the 'Arix Bioscience plc Result of Annual General Meeting' announcement released on 23/05/2023 at 16:30 under EQS News ID 1639935.

Website links to the full details of the Arix investor relations website and National Storage Mechanism have been reinserted, owing to a text conversion error on the EQS platform.

All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below:

Arix Bioscience plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 24 May 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website at: https:// arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/document-library?folder=AGM&year=

VOTES TOTAL % of VOTES No RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % AGAINST % VOTES ISC WITHHELD VOTED To receive the Directors' Report and the 1 accounts of the Company for the year ended 68,931,411 100.00% 3,441 0.00% 68,934,852 53.28% 8,440 31 December 2022 To approve the Directors' Remuneration 2 Report 61,073,950 89.25% 7,358,207 10.75% 68,432,157 52.89% 511,135 To re-elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a 3 Director 68,099,019 98.79% 834,821 1.21% 68,933,840 53.28% 9,452 To re-elect Maureen O'Connell as a 4 Director 68,894,053 99.94% 42,077 0.06% 68,936,130 53.28% 7,162 5 To re-elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director 68,900,656 99.98% 17,184 0.02% 68,917,840 53.26% 25,452 6 To re-elect Robert Lyne as a Director 68,902,689 99.95% 31,595 0.05% 68,934,284 53.28% 9,008 7 To elect Dr. Debra Barker as a Director 68,907,528 99.95% 32,248 0.05% 68,939,776 53.28% 3,516 8 To elect Andrew Smith as a Director 68,921,195 99.98% 13,089 0.02% 68,934,284 53.28% 9,008 To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the 9 Company 68,929,881 99.99% 7,445 0.01% 68,937,326 53.28% 5,966 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee 10 of the Company to fix the auditor's 68,934,245 100.00% 2,013 0.00% 68,936,258 53.28% 7,034 remuneration 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 65,989,256 95.72% 2,950,520 4.28% 68,939,776 53.28% 3,516 Authority to disapply statutory pre- 12 emption rights 62,199,252 90.23% 6,734.680 9.77% 68,933,932 53.28% 9,360 Additional authority to disapply statutory 13 pre- emption rights 62,202,105 90.23% 6,731,827 9.77% 68,933,932 53.28% 9,360 To authorise the Company to purchase its 14 own shares 68,921,128 99.98% 17,177 0.02% 68,938,305 53.28% 4,987 Authority to call a general meeting, other 15 than an annual general meeting, on not 68,145,351 98.85% 792,954 1.15% 68,938,305 53.28% 4,987 less than 14 clear days' notice

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed here: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 25 April 2023, which is available on Arix investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/ document-library?folder=AGM&year=

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: RAG TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 245808 EQS News ID: 1639987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)