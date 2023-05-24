DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

24 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 May 2023 it purchased a total of 154,945 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 64,945 Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,000 EUR1.0740 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0700 GBP0.9300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0738 GBP0.9339

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,331,402 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 86 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735963TRDU1 1,155 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735964TRDU1 1,103 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735965TRDU1 1,225 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735967TRDU1 1,441 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735969TRDU1 552 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735970TRDU1 268 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735971TRDU1 3,568 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735972TRDU1 1,036 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735973TRDU1 1,070 1.0740 XDUB 12:12:35 00027735975TRDU1 5,872 1.0740 XDUB 12:13:00 00027735978TRDU1 2,727 1.0740 XDUB 13:06:24 00027736422TRDU1 2,541 1.0740 XDUB 13:26:47 00027736636TRDU1 1,011 1.0740 XDUB 13:42:18 00027736704TRDU1 217 1.0740 XDUB 13:42:18 00027736705TRDU1 568 1.0740 XDUB 13:42:18 00027736706TRDU1 430 1.0740 XDUB 13:42:18 00027736707TRDU1 213 1.0740 XDUB 13:42:18 00027736708TRDU1 2,772 1.0740 XDUB 13:56:30 00027736764TRDU1 895 1.0740 XDUB 14:13:07 00027736920TRDU1 1,558 1.0740 XDUB 14:13:07 00027736921TRDU1 105 1.0740 XDUB 14:26:57 00027737001TRDU1 2,612 1.0740 XDUB 14:26:57 00027737002TRDU1 2,694 1.0740 XDUB 14:36:28 00027737196TRDU1 2,413 1.0740 XDUB 14:45:12 00027737304TRDU1 1,022 1.0740 XDUB 14:53:35 00027737450TRDU1 1,341 1.0740 XDUB 14:53:35 00027737451TRDU1 1,022 1.0740 XDUB 15:01:40 00027737578TRDU1 430 1.0740 XDUB 15:01:40 00027737579TRDU1 430 1.0740 XDUB 15:01:40 00027737580TRDU1 720 1.0740 XDUB 15:01:40 00027737581TRDU1 572 1.0720 XDUB 15:06:09 00027737640TRDU1 1,450 1.0720 XDUB 15:06:13 00027737641TRDU1 1,222 1.0740 XDUB 15:17:48 00027737765TRDU1 1,119 1.0740 XDUB 15:17:48 00027737766TRDU1 566 1.0740 XDUB 15:26:17 00027737863TRDU1 2,146 1.0740 XDUB 15:26:17 00027737864TRDU1 2,080 1.0740 XDUB 15:36:53 00027737942TRDU1 9 1.0740 XDUB 15:44:47 00027738050TRDU1 2,286 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738285TRDU1 2,172 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738286TRDU1 219 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738287TRDU1 169 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738288TRDU1 2,705 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738289TRDU1 2,341 1.0740 XDUB 15:50:59 00027738290TRDU1 828 1.0700 XDUB 16:17:48 00027738769TRDU1 676 1.0700 XDUB 16:17:48 00027738770TRDU1 1,192 1.0700 XDUB 16:17:48 00027738771TRDU1 96 1.0700 XDUB 16:17:48 00027738772TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,777 0.9380 XLON 09:12:36 00027734501TRDU1 1,266 0.9380 XLON 09:29:49 00027734554TRDU1 1,246 0.9380 XLON 09:29:49 00027734553TRDU1 2,447 0.9370 XLON 09:46:02 00027734648TRDU1 2,704 0.9370 XLON 10:02:23 00027734773TRDU1 553 0.9370 XLON 10:21:16 00027734891TRDU1 429 0.9370 XLON 10:21:16 00027734890TRDU1 1,553 0.9370 XLON 10:21:16 00027734889TRDU1 1,910 0.9400 XLON 10:48:51 00027735362TRDU1 838 0.9400 XLON 10:48:51 00027735361TRDU1 808 0.9400 XLON 10:59:40 00027735495TRDU1 2,491 0.9400 XLON 11:05:25 00027735580TRDU1 1,690 0.9400 XLON 11:24:17 00027735643TRDU1 1,734 0.9400 XLON 11:37:18 00027735703TRDU1 2,786 0.9400 XLON 11:51:10 00027735774TRDU1 86 0.9340 XLON 12:12:35 00027735962TRDU1 7,776 0.9340 XLON 12:57:16 00027736321TRDU1 2,709 0.9320 XLON 12:57:16 00027736324TRDU1 8 0.9320 XLON 12:57:16 00027736323TRDU1 2,706 0.9320 XLON 12:57:16 00027736322TRDU1 2,597 0.9320 XLON 13:57:25 00027736777TRDU1 2,436 0.9300 XLON 13:57:25 00027736780TRDU1 2,447 0.9300 XLON 13:57:25 00027736779TRDU1 2,435 0.9300 XLON 13:57:25 00027736778TRDU1 7,659 0.9300 XLON 14:55:23 00027737479TRDU1 790 0.9300 XLON 15:04:20 00027737618TRDU1 1,060 0.9320 XLON 15:06:09 00027737639TRDU1 395 0.9330 XLON 15:09:07 00027737674TRDU1 2,557 0.9330 XLON 15:11:36 00027737694TRDU1 1,842 0.9330 XLON 15:19:10 00027737774TRDU1 932 0.9330 XLON 15:19:10 00027737775TRDU1 2,850 0.9330 XLON 15:28:36 00027737877TRDU1 1,716 0.9330 XLON 15:37:58 00027737952TRDU1 795 0.9330 XLON 15:37:58 00027737951TRDU1 870 0.9330 XLON 15:50:59 00027738273TRDU1 86 0.9330 XLON 15:50:59 00027738274TRDU1 252 0.9330 XLON 15:50:59 00027738278TRDU1

