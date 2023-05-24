Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.05.23
08:10 Uhr
1,054 Euro
-0,020
-1,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0481,07410:52
Dow Jones News
24.05.2023
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 24-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 May 2023 it purchased a total of 154,945 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            64,945 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   90,000 
 
                            EUR1.0740 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9400 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0700     GBP0.9300 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0738     GBP0.9339

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,331,402 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
86        1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735963TRDU1 
1,155      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735964TRDU1 
1,103      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735965TRDU1 
1,225      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735967TRDU1 
1,441      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735969TRDU1 
552       1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735970TRDU1 
268       1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735971TRDU1 
3,568      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735972TRDU1 
1,036      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735973TRDU1 
1,070      1.0740        XDUB     12:12:35      00027735975TRDU1 
5,872      1.0740        XDUB     12:13:00      00027735978TRDU1 
2,727      1.0740        XDUB     13:06:24      00027736422TRDU1 
2,541      1.0740        XDUB     13:26:47      00027736636TRDU1 
1,011      1.0740        XDUB     13:42:18      00027736704TRDU1 
217       1.0740        XDUB     13:42:18      00027736705TRDU1 
568       1.0740        XDUB     13:42:18      00027736706TRDU1 
430       1.0740        XDUB     13:42:18      00027736707TRDU1 
213       1.0740        XDUB     13:42:18      00027736708TRDU1 
2,772      1.0740        XDUB     13:56:30      00027736764TRDU1 
895       1.0740        XDUB     14:13:07      00027736920TRDU1 
1,558      1.0740        XDUB     14:13:07      00027736921TRDU1 
105       1.0740        XDUB     14:26:57      00027737001TRDU1 
2,612      1.0740        XDUB     14:26:57      00027737002TRDU1 
2,694      1.0740        XDUB     14:36:28      00027737196TRDU1 
2,413      1.0740        XDUB     14:45:12      00027737304TRDU1 
1,022      1.0740        XDUB     14:53:35      00027737450TRDU1 
1,341      1.0740        XDUB     14:53:35      00027737451TRDU1 
1,022      1.0740        XDUB     15:01:40      00027737578TRDU1 
430       1.0740        XDUB     15:01:40      00027737579TRDU1 
430       1.0740        XDUB     15:01:40      00027737580TRDU1 
720       1.0740        XDUB     15:01:40      00027737581TRDU1 
572       1.0720        XDUB     15:06:09      00027737640TRDU1 
1,450      1.0720        XDUB     15:06:13      00027737641TRDU1 
1,222      1.0740        XDUB     15:17:48      00027737765TRDU1 
1,119      1.0740        XDUB     15:17:48      00027737766TRDU1 
566       1.0740        XDUB     15:26:17      00027737863TRDU1 
2,146      1.0740        XDUB     15:26:17      00027737864TRDU1 
2,080      1.0740        XDUB     15:36:53      00027737942TRDU1 
9        1.0740        XDUB     15:44:47      00027738050TRDU1 
2,286      1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738285TRDU1 
2,172      1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738286TRDU1 
219       1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738287TRDU1 
169       1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738288TRDU1 
2,705      1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738289TRDU1 
2,341      1.0740        XDUB     15:50:59      00027738290TRDU1 
828       1.0700        XDUB     16:17:48      00027738769TRDU1 
676       1.0700        XDUB     16:17:48      00027738770TRDU1 
1,192      1.0700        XDUB     16:17:48      00027738771TRDU1 
96        1.0700        XDUB     16:17:48      00027738772TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,777      0.9380        XLON     09:12:36      00027734501TRDU1 
1,266      0.9380        XLON     09:29:49      00027734554TRDU1 
1,246      0.9380        XLON     09:29:49      00027734553TRDU1 
2,447      0.9370        XLON     09:46:02      00027734648TRDU1 
2,704      0.9370        XLON     10:02:23      00027734773TRDU1 
553       0.9370        XLON     10:21:16      00027734891TRDU1 
429       0.9370        XLON     10:21:16      00027734890TRDU1 
1,553      0.9370        XLON     10:21:16      00027734889TRDU1 
1,910      0.9400        XLON     10:48:51      00027735362TRDU1 
838       0.9400        XLON     10:48:51      00027735361TRDU1 
808       0.9400        XLON     10:59:40      00027735495TRDU1 
2,491      0.9400        XLON     11:05:25      00027735580TRDU1 
1,690      0.9400        XLON     11:24:17      00027735643TRDU1 
1,734      0.9400        XLON     11:37:18      00027735703TRDU1 
2,786      0.9400        XLON     11:51:10      00027735774TRDU1 
86        0.9340        XLON     12:12:35      00027735962TRDU1 
7,776      0.9340        XLON     12:57:16      00027736321TRDU1 
2,709      0.9320        XLON     12:57:16      00027736324TRDU1 
8        0.9320        XLON     12:57:16      00027736323TRDU1 
2,706      0.9320        XLON     12:57:16      00027736322TRDU1 
2,597      0.9320        XLON     13:57:25      00027736777TRDU1 
2,436      0.9300        XLON     13:57:25      00027736780TRDU1 
2,447      0.9300        XLON     13:57:25      00027736779TRDU1 
2,435      0.9300        XLON     13:57:25      00027736778TRDU1 
7,659      0.9300        XLON     14:55:23      00027737479TRDU1 
790       0.9300        XLON     15:04:20      00027737618TRDU1 
1,060      0.9320        XLON     15:06:09      00027737639TRDU1 
395       0.9330        XLON     15:09:07      00027737674TRDU1 
2,557      0.9330        XLON     15:11:36      00027737694TRDU1 
1,842      0.9330        XLON     15:19:10      00027737774TRDU1 
932       0.9330        XLON     15:19:10      00027737775TRDU1 
2,850      0.9330        XLON     15:28:36      00027737877TRDU1 
1,716      0.9330        XLON     15:37:58      00027737952TRDU1 
795       0.9330        XLON     15:37:58      00027737951TRDU1 
870       0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738273TRDU1 
86        0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738274TRDU1 
252       0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738278TRDU1 
1,583      0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738275TRDU1 
594       0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738283TRDU1 
5,411      0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738282TRDU1 
3        0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738281TRDU1 
1,898      0.9330        XLON     15:50:59      00027738284TRDU1 
2,566      0.9320        XLON     16:29:50      00027739026TRDU1 
7,709      0.9320        XLON     16:29:50      00027739027TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  245807 
EQS News ID:  1639975 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639975&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
