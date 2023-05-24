Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
24.05.23
08:39 Uhr
56,81 Euro
-0,36
-0,63 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,7957,4009:07
56,7957,4009:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLOCK INC56,81-0,63 %
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA19,300-7,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.