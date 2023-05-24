Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
[24.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
23.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,244,306.01
8.7151
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
23.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
886,688.84
87.9652
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
23.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,401,063.44
101.1305
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
23.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,067,832.60
108.8968
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
23.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
65,339.00
GBP
7,000.0000
6,970,773.46
106.6863
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
23.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
82,431.00
EUR
0
8,564,322.86
103.8969
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
23.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,245,295.16
98.3757
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
23.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,587,360.95
9.0896
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
23.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,511,444.88
10.1019
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
23.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,389,916.33
9.9883