Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien

GlobeNewswire
24.05.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Totalbanken A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0060082758  TOTALBANKEN



The company is given observation status because the board of directors at
Totalbanken A/S and Sparekassen Danmark have entered into an agreement to seek
a merger between the two banks with Sparekassen Danmark as the continuing
company under the name Sparekassen Danmark. 

According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares,
the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 23 May 2023.



_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77
04 56.
