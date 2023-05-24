Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Totalbanken A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060082758 TOTALBANKEN The company is given observation status because the board of directors at Totalbanken A/S and Sparekassen Danmark have entered into an agreement to seek a merger between the two banks with Sparekassen Danmark as the continuing company under the name Sparekassen Danmark. According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 23 May 2023. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.