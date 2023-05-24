Anzeige
WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P4
Frankfurt
24.05.23
08:08 Uhr
0,197 Euro
+0,002
+1,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 25 May 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0011048619            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BioPorto              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 334,693,005 shares (DKK 334,693,005)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,000,000 shares (DKK 2,000,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  336,693,005 shares (DKK 336,693,005)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices:    DKK 1.70 - 1,000,000 shares     
            DKK 1.48 - 1,000,000 shares     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIOPOR               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3433                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
