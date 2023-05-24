Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 25 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 334,693,005 shares (DKK 334,693,005) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,000,000 shares (DKK 2,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 336,693,005 shares (DKK 336,693,005) ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices: DKK 1.70 - 1,000,000 shares DKK 1.48 - 1,000,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66