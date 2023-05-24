DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2023

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 137.0448

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 506072

CODE: GILI LN

ISIN: LU1407893301

