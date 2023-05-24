DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 271.4315

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31415

CODE: ACWL LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 245938 EQS News ID: 1640379 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)