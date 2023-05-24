DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.4164
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1232095
CODE: SEMU LN
ISIN: LU1900066033
