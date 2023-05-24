GlobalSign Partners with eXsolut Throughout Europe

A strategic digital signing partnership to secure your signature

LEUVEN, BE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign Ltd. (https://www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, has announced today its successful establishment of a technology partnership with eXsolut GmbH.

eXsolut has been successfully providing digital signing delivered by GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS). In that time, hundreds of eXsolut customers have used GlobalSign's DSS product to send digitally signed emails and timestamps to customers throughout Europe. eXsolut sells a smart document management system called TeamDocument a central, on-premises solution optimizing information security and access. Together with GlobalSign, TeamDocument offers the highest security thanks to visibility of the workflow the solution itself provides. Also, editing is restricted to user access within any organization that uses Document Management System (DMS) with a hierarchy of people on different levels,.

eXsolut's CEO Sayit Özdemir explained: "GlobalSign is our new partner for the secure handling of information and documents - the essentials of every modern company.

Together, GlobalSign and eXsolut stand for sustainable and accessible knowledge in times of digital transformation. We are delighted about this partnership!"

DSS is ideally matched with eXsolut's Enterprise Communication and Enterprise Task & Document Management for GlobalSign to manage and sign documents in a safe and digital manner. The main driver for this partnership was that eXsolut required digitally trusted signatures, helping to secure documents to improve traceability and auditability. Bundling eXsolut and GlobalSign together made perfect sense for customers of both organizations across different sectors as it saves time, cost and resources. Many customers chose a digital signature as a complement to DMS due to the increasing need to adhere to compliance and secure communication. Today, digital identity is very important within the manufacturing industry but the pathways to a solution can be complex. Providers offering digital signing within their platform or solution as a feature is the way to digitalize workflows and processes for their customer. To have a clear workflow and approval process is critical. Building a digital identity as an additional layer of credibility adds increased methods to audit.

Account Manager Jerker Svensson emphasizes: "GlobalSign is looking forward to a dynamic and mutually productive partnership with eXsolut, in realizing sophisticated customer projects in the area of document management combined with digital signatures. We are excited about creating customer success together in the future."

About eXsolut

eXsolut has over 20 years' experience as a German software developer. Their focus is on communication, collaboration and knowhow management solutions for organizations in their digital transformation to improve interpersonal workflows and create a sustainable documentation and foundation for collaboration. The idea of ??quality management is established at the core of the solutions, which is why the solutions receive best practice awards in audits at renowned industrial companies. International customers from different industries and use cases shape the solutions, which are continuously developed and aligned to the processes, needs and wishes of the customers.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, Inc, a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

Media contact

Melanie Faller

France/DACH PR-Manager - EMEA

Phone: + 44 73 111 99 821

E-Mail: Melanie.Faller@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756774/GlobalSign-Partners-with-eXsolut-Throughout-Europe