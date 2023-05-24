Xsolla, the leader in video game commerce solutions for PC, web, and mobile games, has teamed up with YouAppi to help mobile game developers and publishers maximize their users' LTV potential

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announced today that they are launching a partnership with YouAppi, the leading mobile marketing platform for global brands wanting to grow their business. The collaboration aims to address the needs of the gaming market by providing retargeting campaigns that help mobile game developers and publishers drive more players to a web shop and grow revenue from existing players.

YouAppi and Xsolla's partnership will transform the game industry business and portfolio strategies for revenue growth and retention to their partners. Xsolla and YouAppi joined forces to help video game developers and publishers retain, retarget and re-engage mobile app users and to amplify what Xsolla Web Shop already does well it helps to increase the average purchase amount, the number of repeated purchases and re-engage with consumers who have not recently played the game.

"Today, we're proud to announce a game-changing alliance between Xsolla and YouAppi, the leading mobile marketing platform for brands seeking exponential growth, said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Our joint mission is to revolutionize how video game developers and publishers engage with mobile app users, optimizing retention, retargeting, and re-engagement strategies. By synergizing our efforts, we're amplifying the strengths of Xsolla Web Shop, which already excels in boosting average purchase amounts, repeat purchases, and transitioning traffic from mobile to web."

Web Shop is a direct-to-consumer commerce solution powered by Xsolla for mobile games. Sell in-game items, currencies, and top-up player accounts online, inspire players to purchase, keep more of your revenue, and boost LTV and ARPU, all from your website.

"The Xsolla and YouAppi partnership is a powerful combination. Xsolla's understanding of increasing user monetization through its Web Shop uniquely complements YouAppi's ability to increase user retention through mobile app retargeting," said Moshe Vaknin, CEO of YouAppi. "This will be an industry-leading collaboration."

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading growth and retention platform for mobile apps, specializing in re-engagement and retargeting. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi's proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. YouAppi works with mobile app companies across the globe in gaming, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, and finance among others. Established in 2011, YouAppi has been a long-term partner to leading mobile advertisers, earning recent awards including top 100 fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. YouAppi is also ranked a global top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2022 performance index in gaming and non-gaming. To learn more, visit: www.youappi.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

