

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc, (TLW.L), a British oil and gas exploration company, Wednesday reported its production for the first quarter. Next year's production view remains unchanged.



Net production in the first quarter of 2023 was 53,700 bopd.



Jubilee production in the first quarter of 2023 was net 28,100 bopd, lower than last year due to reduced water injection in late 2022 and into the first quarter of 2023.



Production from TEN was held at 11,200 bopd net or 20,300 bopd gross and the non-operated portfolio delivered 14,400 bopd net, in line with expectation.



Production from Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire averaged 14,400 bopd net in the first quarter of the year, broadly in line with expectations.



Full-year Group working interest oil production guidance of 58,000 - 64,000 bopd is unchanged.



'We are on track to deliver in excess $800 million of free cash flow at $80/bbl in the period 2023-2025.', the company said in a statement.



Currently, shares of Tullow are trading at 24.78 pence, down 0.88% or 0.22 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



