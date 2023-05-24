LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James will be based in the London office and take responsibility for asset management of Europi's investment portfolio across the UK and Europe, working alongside local operating partners.

James joins from Singaporean investor Elite Partners Capital, where he was Head of Asset Management. Whilst at Elite he established the UK-based operational management of their portfolio of c. 170 assets, including those held within the Singapore SGX-listed Elite Commercial REIT. Prior to Elite, James was Asset Management Director - North at Telereal Trillium, where he spent over 16 years.

Europi's key investment themes include CityBee, a value-add office strategy in European innovation cities (spanning 8 assets and 77k sqm), Ecologis, a value-add logistics strategy in Portugal (spanning 10 assets and 152k sqm), and investments in Publics and Special Situations.

Jonathan Willén, CEO at Europi Property Group, comments:

"I'm delighted to welcome James to Europi and we're confident that his experience will be a strong addition to our team and growing portfolio. We look to grow our exposure to logistics and industrial assets in the near term, including in the UK, and expect interesting opportunities to arise in the medium term."

James Tootell, Asset Management Director at Europi Property Group, comments:

"I am pleased to join the impressive team at Europi and look forward to supporting their continued growth, and to help assess the new opportunities they expect to see in the coming months."

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Willén, CEO

Europi Property Group

E-mail: info@europi.se

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/europi-property-group/i/james-tootell,c3181330 James Tootell

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europi-property-group-has-appointed-james-tootell-as-asset-management-director-301833169.html