Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR Newswire
London, May 24
24 May 2023
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
The Company has been notified that on 23 May 2023, Nick Train purchased 121 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 909 pence per share through a dividend reinvestment plan.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,087,243 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3170 8732