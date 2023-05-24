Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
24.05.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm closes review of 2019 Iraq report disclosures: Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has concluded its review of Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) public disclosure obligations concerning its 2019 Iraq internal investigation report.

In dismissing the matter, Nasdaq stated that it "cannot come to the conclusion that the content of the report was such that a reasonable investor would have used such information as part of his/her investment decision."

Ericsson has previously addressed Nasdaq Stockholm's review (including previous responses to the Swedish Shareholders Association).

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3773861/2079393.pdf

Nasdaq Stockholm closes review of 2019 Iraq report disclosures

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasdaq-stockholm-closes-review-of-2019-iraq-report-disclosures-ericsson-301833191.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
