Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: A2DH0T | ISIN: US89686D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: TVAG
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2023 | 11:10
trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 24, 2023 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30, 2023 at the offices of NautaDutilh N.V., Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

The convening notice and explanatory notes for the general meeting are available free of charge in the Investor Relations section of trivago N.V.'s corporate website at ir.trivago.com.

About trivago N.V.
trivago is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices. As of March 31, 2023, we offered access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries, including over 3.8 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and apartments.

Media Contact
corentine.aronica@trivago.com

Investor Contact:
ir@trivago.com

Forward looking statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

As used herein, references to "we", "us", the "company", or "trivago", or similar terms shall mean trivago N.V. and, as the context requires, its subsidiaries.



