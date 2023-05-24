trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 24, 2023 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30, 2023 at the offices of NautaDutilh N.V., Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

The convening notice and explanatory notes for the general meeting are available free of charge in the Investor Relations section of trivago N.V.'s corporate website at ir.trivago.com.

About trivago N.V.

trivago is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices. As of March 31, 2023, we offered access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries, including over 3.8 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and apartments.

Media Contact

corentine.aronica@trivago.com



Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com

