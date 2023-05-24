Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.05.2023 | 11:13
88 Leser
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.2908

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2383754

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0014002CH1 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATC LN 
Sequence No.:  246063 
EQS News ID:  1640671 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
