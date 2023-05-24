Sports company PUMA made 7 out of 10 products from better materials in 2022, according to the company's Sustainability Report 2022, as it further scaled up the use of recycled materials.

Better materials, such as cotton and viscose from certified sources or recycled polyester, have a smaller environmental footprint in terms of CO2 emissions and allow PUMA to improve its environmental impact across its product range. Since 2017, we have been able to reduce PUMA's CO2 emissions from materials by 32%. Overall CO2 emissions could be reduced by 7%*, despite a significant growth in sales..

"Our Forever Better strategy aims to make PUMA better across the entire value chain, whether it comes to materials, carbon emissions, circularity or human rights," said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA. "We know there is still a lot of work to be done, but we are encouraged by the progress we made last year."

While PUMA, which is on track to reach its goal of making 9 out of 10 products with better materials by 2025, continued to power 100%* of its offices, stores and warehouses with renewable energy in 2022, its suppliers also increased the use of renewable energy in the supply chain, where most of PUMA's carbon emissions originate.

PUMA's core suppliers, which represent approximately 80% of PUMA's production volume, more than doubled their consumption of renewable energy in just one year, from 0.2% in 2017 to 11% in 2022. This was achieved through the installation of large-scale solar power systems at selected suppliers and the purchase of renewable energy certificates. By 2025, PUMA aims to more than double this figure once again and get its core suppliers to source a quarter of their energy needs from renewable sources.

More than 50% of the polyester used in PUMA's apparel and accessories came from recycled materials and the company also started to scale up the use of recycled cotton.

At the same time, PUMA made progress with its Forever Better experiments RE:SUEDE, which tests for a biodegradable sneaker, and RE:FIBRE, which aims to scale up more advanced polyester recycling technologies. Both projects continue in 2023.

To ensure that the rights of the more than half a million workers in PUMA's supply chain were upheld, the company collected audit reports from 510 factories producing finished products and materials in 2022.

PUMA's sustainability report is available at https://annual-report.puma.com.. As a result of the feedback PUMA received during its first "Conference of the People" in London in 2022 and to reach out to young audiences, parts of the sustainability report will also be made available as a podcast on Spotify, launching June 1, 2023.

*Including renewable energy attribute certificates

