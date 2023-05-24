Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie Shares Insider Tips to Book the Cheapest Flights

Wingie's Data Unveils Ideal Days and Times for Affordable Flight Bookings

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Travel Marketplace Wingie determined the ideal dates to purchase the cheapest flights. According to Wingie's data, users can find the most affordable tickets on Sunday and Monday, meanwhile on Fridays the prices tend to be the most expensive. Regardless of the day, the cheapest flight tickets can be booked at 22.00 and 23.00, while the most expensive tickets are booked at 06.00 and 07.00.





Users who booked flights on Monday at 12.00 via Wingie, got tickets more than 10 % cheaper. On the other hand, Friday 07.00 is the most expensive time to book flights, as the average flight ticket is 15% more expensive than other dates.

Wingie's data reveals that flight tickets booked 9 to 15 days before departure are more than 15% cheaper

Wingie advises that users who will travel within 0-7 days, should book on Mondays at 9.00, 12.00, 21.00, 23.00, and on Sundays at 15.00, 16.00, 23.00, to find flight tickets at least 10-15% cheaper. For travelers who search for tickets more than 7 days before their departure date, the ideal date is Wednesday at 12.00, 15.00, 22.00, and 23.00, where the tickets are at least 5-7% more affordable. On the other hand, flight tickets booked 9-15 days in advance are the most advantageous being 15% cheaper than usual.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

