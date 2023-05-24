

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the dollar index eased slightly after reaching its highest level in two months amid ongoing stalemate in U.S. debt ceiling talks.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,975.47 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,976.85.



A cautious undertone prevailed after no new progress was made in talks between the White House and U.S. congressional leaders to raise the federal debt ceiling and avoid a potential default next month.



The U.S. Treasury Department has asked federal agencies whether they can make upcoming payments at a later date, the Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.



The FOMC minutes also remained on investors' radar following recent dovish tones in Fed speeches.



The minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting are slated for release later in the day, with investors awaiting further clarity on the central bank's thinking on interest-rate rises going forward.



